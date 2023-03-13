HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

