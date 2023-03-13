HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.