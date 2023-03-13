Head-To-Head Comparison: Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northland Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Boralex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Boralex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 Boralex 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northland Power and Boralex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Northland Power presently has a consensus target price of $50.11, suggesting a potential upside of 104.54%. Boralex has a consensus target price of $47.72, suggesting a potential upside of 81.11%. Given Northland Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Boralex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Northland Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Boralex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northland Power and Boralex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -77.51 Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -208.83

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northland Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northland Power beats Boralex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas consists of North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment consists of Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P(EBSA) project. The Other segment includes investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc. engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

