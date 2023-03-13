Head to Head Comparison: OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75 OLO 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $13.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. OLO has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 58.89%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

This table compares ACV Auctions and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $421.53 million 4.73 -$102.19 million ($0.66) -19.03 OLO $185.40 million 6.34 -$45.97 million ($0.28) -26.03

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACV Auctions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -24.24% -18.17% -9.69% OLO -24.79% -4.66% -4.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OLO beats ACV Auctions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

