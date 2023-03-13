Head-To-Head Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 4.93 -$1.54 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $93.10 million 0.90 $8.42 million ($0.01) -147.85

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.77% -4.48%

Summary

AcuityAds beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

