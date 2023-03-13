Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Purchases A$24,999.90 in Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider John Mattick acquired 7,546 shares of Healius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.31 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.90 ($16,778.46).
Healius Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05.
Healius Company Profile
See Also
- Patience, Not Panic, Should be Your Playbook After SVB Collapse
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.