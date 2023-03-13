Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0641 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $56.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.739033 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06130201 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $37,769,304.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

