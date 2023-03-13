HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 2.4% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 80.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $29.54 million and approximately $761.21 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars.

