Helen of Troy’s (HELE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $138.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 241,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.