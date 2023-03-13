Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $225.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 7708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.77).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.69) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of £301.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 42,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £99,960 ($120,202.02). 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

