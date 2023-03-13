Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

HLF opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,208,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,641,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 119,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

