Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.94

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2424868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 205.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,769,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 973,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.