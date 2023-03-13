Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s previous close.

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point cut their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. 8,898,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

