Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 387,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 242,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $523.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

