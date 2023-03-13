Hermez Network Price Hits $4.96 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00021054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $181.23 million and $300,740.09 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00219593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.79 or 0.99899002 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.9079756 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $297,040.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

