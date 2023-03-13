Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $513,024.40 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $14.01. 15,203,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,574,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

