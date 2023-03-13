Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Hibbett Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. 52,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $819.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

