Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,850 ($22.25) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,880.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

