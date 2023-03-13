HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 8.9% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 3,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 34,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

HilleVax Trading Up 8.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

