HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 111,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,237. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares in the company, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 502,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

