HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

NYSE:HRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 120,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,364. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,695 shares in the company, valued at $109,617,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HireRight by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

