HNI (NYSE:HNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HNI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

HNI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HNI opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.39%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in HNI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 646,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

