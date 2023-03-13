Holo (HOT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.02 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $307.72 million and approximately $24.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo is a distributed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps), a bridge to the new Internet. Holo acts as a bridge between the distributed Holochain apps and the current centralized web. Holo brings access to distributed applications to the familiar web browser by creating an ecosystem and currency that enable distributed hosting services provided by peers.

Holo does to web hosting what Airbnb did to hotels—anyone can turn their computer into a source of revenue by becoming a host and getting paid in HoloFuel for hosting distributed applications. The Holo software runs in the background, allocating spare storage and processing power to serve hApps to the legacy web. Hosts​ ​choose what hApps to serve, set their own hosting prices, and manage their own priorities.

With the flagship application built on Holochain, Holo’s purpose is to make hApps easily accessible to mainstream Internet users. These users might not be ready to install and experiment with next-gen crypto software like Holochain, as most are not overly familiar with distributed web applications. However, by typing or clicking on a URL in a web browser, which IS familiar, users will be able to access hApps in the way in which they are already accustomed.

Holo runs on Holochain – a next-generation framework for building P2P apps that goes beyond DeFI and NFTs to address coordination at scale with self-owned data and peer accountability.”

Holo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

