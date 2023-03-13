Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Honest Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. 685,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,416. The company has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Honest has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other Honest news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $36,622.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 316,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $36,622.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 316,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,372 shares of company stock worth $234,541. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honest Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Honest by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Honest by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Honest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Honest by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Honest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.