Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.49. 552,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,530. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

