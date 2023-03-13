Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

