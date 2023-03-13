Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.