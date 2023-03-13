Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 16,207 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 121,053 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MYI opened at $10.88 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

