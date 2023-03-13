Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $352.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $262.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
