Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

