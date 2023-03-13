Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.