Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 930.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 563,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 285,314 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 327,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 927,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 932.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,849. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

