HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $681.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $681.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

HSBC stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HSBC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

