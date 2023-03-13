Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $103.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

