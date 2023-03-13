HUNT (HUNT) Tops One Day Volume of $8.28 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $71.81 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

