Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.50. The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 12970733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 19.8 %
The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.
Read More
