Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.50. The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 12970733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 19.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.