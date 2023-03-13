IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,709,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,694 shares during the quarter. IAA accounts for 2.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $245,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,532,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in IAA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,231,000 after buying an additional 538,337 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA Trading Down 2.8 %

IAA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. 1,793,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.