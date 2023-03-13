iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBIL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

