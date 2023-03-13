iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.43

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 3107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

