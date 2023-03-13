Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 359,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 155,768 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $52.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

