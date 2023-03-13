Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $26.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $15.40 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

