Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.00

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 1183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

