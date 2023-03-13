Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £49,742.94 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) insider Jackie Callaway bought 63,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95).
Coats Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of COA opened at GBX 78.30 ($0.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,957.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.
Coats Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
Further Reading
