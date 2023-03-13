Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £49,742.94 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) insider Jackie Callaway bought 63,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 78.30 ($0.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,957.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

