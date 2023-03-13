Insider Buying: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Chairman Purchases 13,885 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,472,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,189. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

