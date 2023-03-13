Insider Buying: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Chairman Purchases 13,885 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PacWest Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:PACW traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,472,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,189. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.
