Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells 13,000,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CWAN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 1,071,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
