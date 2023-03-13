Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $46,109.24 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.