Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells 14,723 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 676,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

