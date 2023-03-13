Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Sells 38,908 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Henry Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36.

On Monday, March 6th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of FCN traded up $8.66 on Monday, hitting $195.24. 796,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,316. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

