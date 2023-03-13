InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
