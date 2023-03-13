Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 740,832 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 556.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 114,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,983. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

