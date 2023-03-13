Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 102.6% in February

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

